Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 4.3%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Approximately 1,643,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,038,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a current ratio of 31.18.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

