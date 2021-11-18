Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.86.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

