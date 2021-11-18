IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

