IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.