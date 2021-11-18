IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

