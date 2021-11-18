IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

