IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.05 and a twelve month high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

