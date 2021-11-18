Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of IVN opened at C$10.07 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a PE ratio of -100.70. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

