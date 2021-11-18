Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

