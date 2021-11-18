Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini Sells 194 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $14,175.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

