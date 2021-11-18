iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) CFO Tracy Curley Purchases 8,000 Shares

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,713. iSpecimen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in iSpecimen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

