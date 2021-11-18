iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

