iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,252. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

