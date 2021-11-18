iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Hawaiian Bank’s Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $556,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $470.49. 34,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,003. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

