iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $288.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $211.40 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

