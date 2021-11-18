iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $287.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.