iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 111,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 467,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

