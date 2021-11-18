iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $306.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

