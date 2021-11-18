iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

