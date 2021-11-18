iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

