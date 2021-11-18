iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

