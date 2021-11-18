iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 523,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

