iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

