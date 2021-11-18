iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $29.66 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

