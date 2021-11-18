iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Raised by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. 4,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,522. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.