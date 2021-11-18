iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 823.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.10 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

