iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 105,188 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also: Call Option

