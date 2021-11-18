iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,083 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

