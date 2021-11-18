iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.55 and a 1 year high of $133.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

