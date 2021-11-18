IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,132. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 366.08%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.