Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

