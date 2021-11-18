IRISnet Price Reaches $0.11 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $125.10 million and $8.00 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,048,098,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,211,194 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

