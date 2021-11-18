ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IACC remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

