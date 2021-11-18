Investors Purchase High Volume of BTRS Call Options (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,140% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of BTRS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.