Investors Buy High Volume of Jack in the Box Call Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,999 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 795 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

