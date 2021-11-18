Investors Buy High Volume of Jack in the Box Call Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,999 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average daily volume of 795 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
