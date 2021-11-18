Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.