Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the October 14th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ICMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,028. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -428.57%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
