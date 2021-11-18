Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 3.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $73.56 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

