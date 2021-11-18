Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,507.3% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 148,094.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $397.63 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

