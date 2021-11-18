Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

