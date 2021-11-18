Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,957 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,198 shares of company stock worth $8,086,863. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.87 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

