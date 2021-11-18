Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $40,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

