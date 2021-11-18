Invesco Ltd. Invests $42.57 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,516,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,572,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have commented on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

