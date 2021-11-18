Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Kohl’s worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,585,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of KSS opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.