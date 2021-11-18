Invesco Ltd. Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Kinross Gold worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

