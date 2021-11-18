Invesco Ltd. Acquires 331,662 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 273.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 177,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 593.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $4,639,115 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.