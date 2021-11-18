Invesco Ltd. Acquires 219,156 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Tempur Sealy International worth $41,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:TPX opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

