Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 145.0% in October

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 11,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $6,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.