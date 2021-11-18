Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 145.0% in October

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 11,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
