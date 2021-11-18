Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

