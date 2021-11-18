Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,765 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

